Outlet Shoppes at Laredo hosting Oktoberfest celebration

The outlet mall is inviting the community to its Oktoberfest celebration!

On Thursday the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo will be featuring plenty of live music, food, and fun for the whole family to enjoy.

Shoppers will get a chance to enjoy music by local bands and sample some beers and food.

It's not just for adults, kids will also be able to take part in several activities including face painting and an open photo booth.

The fun starts at 7 p.m. and will run until 11 p.m. on the first floor of the outlet mall near Stone and Stein.

Best of all it's free and open to the public.