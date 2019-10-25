Outlet Shoppes at Laredo hosting "Trunk or Treat" event

Calling all ghouls, goblins and even superheroes, it’s that time of year again to “Trunk or Treat” at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo.

The outlet is hosting its third annual spooktacular event this Saturday, October 26th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The festivities will include three costume contests where contestants will get a chance to win tickets to DJ Snoopadelic and or Disney on Ice.

Attendees will also of course get a chance to take a look out some of the amazing wheels that will be on display.

Registration for the contest starts at 4 p.m. and begins at 6:30 p.m.

There will also be plenty of snacks, food vendors and entertainment for the kids.

Best of all, it’s free and open to the public.