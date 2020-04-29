Outlet Shoppes at Laredo to open this Friday

A local mall is planning to open its doors after Governor Abbott announced the expiration of the Stay at Home Order in the State of Texas.

Erica Contreras, the marketing director for the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo confirmed that starting Friday, May 1st, roughly 15 retail stores will open their doors.

Stores will follow the guidelines of social distancing and gradually more stores are expected to open.

They are encouraging shoppers to visit their website and click on the following link to see what stores and restaurants are opening this Friday.

