Outlet Shoppes celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness month

The Outlet Shoppes of Laredo is inviting the public to join in their Breast Cancer Awareness month celebrations and fundraising.

Tomorrow the mall will unveil their Wings of Hope in support of Breast Cancer Awareness, and for every photo that is uploaded with the wings and tagged with #WingsOfHopeOSL, a $1 donation will be made to the Laredo Cancer Society. The Wings of Hope will be located on the first level between Auntie Anne’s and Nautica.

The Outlet Shoppes and the City of Laredo Health Department will also be hosting Zumba in Pink at 10 a.m. on October 5th. The first 100 guests will receive a free pink Breast Cancer Awareness sports bottle. The Zumba in Pink event will be located on the upper level near Nike. Participants are asked to wear pink to show support for the cause.

The Shoppes will also be giving away a limited-edition Columbia Breast Cancer Awareness Fleece. To register to win the fleece, guests may stop by Guest Services throughout October.

"The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo is proud to help out the Laredo Cancer Society," said Dan Davilla, General Manager. "The Wings of Hope are a beautiful addition to The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo. We hope as many people as possible will come out and take their picture and help us donate to the Breast Cancer Awareness cause."