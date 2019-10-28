Outlet Shoppes of Laredo Tax Abatement

If the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo are looking to get a break on their property taxes, they're going to have to follow the guidelines set by the county.

During Commissioners Court meeting, a representative from the Outlet Shoppes was present to hatch out the protocol they need to follow in order to meet their tax abatement agreement with the county.

A few years ago when the agreement was set, the county asked that the outlet provide over 200 full-time jobs and keep the minimum wage over two dollars.

The documentation the Outlet's provided the county was not what they were asking for, so Commissioners Court added this topic to the agenda in order to inform them of what is required.

The county is giving them a few more months to correct the paperwork so they can prove that they're in compliance.

Once they do this, the county will keep them from paying taxes on their property value for the next ten years.