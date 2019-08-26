Outlet Shoppes representatives to give presentation on ferris wheel

The CEO of the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo will be making a presentation to county commissioners.

Officials will discuss their new ferris wheel project next to the outlet shopping center.

The ferris wheel will be roughly 148 feet tall and will be visible from Nuevo Laredo and the two international bridges.

Gary Skolen, president of Horizon Group Properties will be discussing the economic benefits of this project to commissioners.

The cost of the ferris wheel is roughly $3.2 million dollars and the company is looking to get some investments from the county and the city.