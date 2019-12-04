Outlet Shoppes to host free holiday-themed activities

The Outlet Shoppes is looking to spread a little Christmas cheer to shoppers and kids of all ages!

Earlier this month the outlets kicked off the holiday season with the arrival of Santa and a Christmas Tree lighting event.

The mall is looking to keep the fun going with several holiday-themed events.

The outlet mall is inviting the community to a Posada Navide Na and Winter Fest event.

Several food vendors will be on side as well as dancers, performers and plenty of other live acts.

The event will take place on Thursday, December 5th. The community fair will get underway from 1 p.m. and the art exhibit will take place at 6 p.m.

For more information, you can call 956-723-0990.

The fun doesn’t end there, the outlet mall is also hosting a whole slew of events for the kids and adults to enjoy.

On Wednesday, December 11th Grupo Duelo will be at the mall for a meet and greet and then on Friday at 6 p.m., they will have a screening of the movie Frozen and kids can take part in several events.

All-day Saturday they will be having several holiday movies and shows for the kids to enjoy.

The event is free and open to the public.