Outlet mall developers looking into Ferris Wheel proposal

On Friday, Horizon Group Properties, the developers and owners of the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo, announced they were looking into giving Laredoans and visitors an extra reason to visit downtown by adding a very large Ferris wheel right next to the shopping center.

The proposed project will be about 150 feet tall, which is about 15 stories high and it will have 20 air-conditioned gondolas that can carry 6 people fully equipped with color, lighting and movement.

People who ride on it will be able to see nearly 15 miles into Nuevo Laredo, north Laredo and beyond bridge 2.