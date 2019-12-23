Outlets Shoppes stay open for last minute shoppers

Locals are flooding stores trying to find the perfect gift for their loved ones just hours before Christmas Eve is here.

Last minute shoppers can be found at the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo trying to cross off names on their list.

We speak to a last minute shopper, Ana Maria, who is looking for a gift for her godson and her mother-in-law.

"I'm always doing things in a hurry, I'm always saying next year, it won't happen to me, I'll be more organized. Every year its the same."

She promises next year will be a different story as she will try to get everything early.

If you are one of those last minute shoppers, the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo will be open until 10 p.m. Monday, and Tuesday on Christmas Eve doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.