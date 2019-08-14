Outside Shower Chance Thursday

The band of moisture circulating around our dry airmass is tracking far enough south where we have a slim chance of a shower Thursday. The hot dry airmass will expand in it's coverage, pushing the band of moisture north, away from our area, ending our slim shower chance after Thursday. Hot weather will continue at least through midweek next week.

I'm expecting clear and humid overnight, low around 80. Partly cloudy with a slim chance of a shower Thursday, high around 104. Mostly sunny Friday through Monday, highs 104 to 106. Mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, highs a little above 100.