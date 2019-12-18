Outstanding eighth graders honored at ceremony

Twenty 8th graders were recognized for their outstanding performance, in and out of the classroom.

It's all part of the Eighth Grader of the Month program hosted by the Laredo Police Department and your good neighbor station.

The theme this month was the “Polar Express, Take the Train to College.”

Counselors from every middle school select a deserving 8th who has achieved academic success and show good character in all they do.

Congratulations once again to all the recipients!