Outstanding students honored as 8th Graders of the Month

Twenty students received a well deserved recognition as 8th Graders of the Month.

Every month, Laredo Police Department and your good neighbor station along with other partners, recognize twenty 8th graders for their hard work in and out of the classroom.

This time around, it was the girls who excelled the most, with fifteen of them being recognized.

Some of these students have aspirations of becoming police officers, doctors, and engineers in the future.

Congratulations to January's 8th Graders of the Month!