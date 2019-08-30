Stomach bug affecting thousands in Texas

The City of Laredo is advising the public to wash their hands and greens before you eat to prevent gastro-intestinal disease in the state.

According to health officials, 1,500 cases of cyclo-sporiasis have been confirmed in the State of Texas.

Although only one case has been seen in Zapata County, and another in Webb County, region 11 which includes both and stretches all the way to Brownsville has nearly half of the state’s total.

The disease is caused by a parasite that thrives on contaminated food or water.

While state and local departments are still trying to find the source of the parasite, the Laredo Health Department is asking residents to take precautionary measures.

Dr. Hector Gonzalez with the health department says they look at what the patient had to eat and some of the common cases in the past have been linked to produce such as cilantro, greens and salads.

Some of the symptoms include very watery stool, cramps and constipation.