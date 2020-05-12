Over 13,000 people left unemployed locally

More than 13,000 Laredoans were left unemployed due to the pandemic.

Monday, the City of Laredo economic development director said those are the numbers of individuals who filed from March 1st to May 2nd.



Nearly 1,000 Webb, Jim Hogg, and Zapata County residents also registered for unemployment with the Texas Workforce Commission.



Director Teclo Garcia says these numbers aren't the full picture.

"That's how many unemployment claims are processed for the city, and just to be sure there could be more people unemployed then that. In fact there likely is a lot more, but that is how many claims were processed and accepted by the Texas Workforce Commission."

Garcia says those not accounted for could have not filed yet or have chosen not to.



For information about unemployment, visit TWC.Texas.gov.