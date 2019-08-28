Over 20 killed in Mexico bar attack

Twenty-three people are killed and 13 others injured after a bar attack in Mexico.

Authorities say the attackers started a fire that ripped through the bar, killing eight women and 15 men.

The local state prosecutor's office said the search was continuing for the attackers.

The state governor suggested that a gang dispute was involved in the attack.

State police identified the establishment as the "Bar Caballo Blanco."

The bar is located in a storefront on a busy commercial street in Coatzacoalcos.

The fire may have been started with gasoline bombs.