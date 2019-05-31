Over 3,200 students to graduate from UISD high schools

Hundreds of Alexander High School students will walk the stage to receive their diploma.

File photo: Alexander High School Graduation 2018

The event will take place at 6 p.m. at the Sames Auto Arena with the doors opening at 4:45 p.m.

Sames Kia will also use this time to award a free car to the well deserving student who had perfect attendance all year.

After Saturday’s graduation ceremonies, roughly 3,267 seniors will graduate and move on to the next chapter of their lives.

A total of 747 seniors will graduate from United South High School, 683 students will graduate from LBJ High School and a whopping 1,135 will graduate from UISD’s biggest high school, United.

Officials ask guests planning on attending to be patient as they enter the arena and remember to adhere to all stadium rules.