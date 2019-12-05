Over 40 people arrested during Operation NarcFish

Over 40 people are arrested as part of an ongoing narcotics operation led by the Laredo Police Department.

Since the start of 2019, the Laredo Police Department Narcotics Unit has been investigating various acts of narcotics sales online where social media users were selling drugs to the community via Facebook.

Investigators were able to work undercover and identify several individuals using chat groups to sell narcotics online.

A total of 46 people have been arrested and three weapons were seized while they were executing search warrants.

The charges range from possession of marijuana to manufacture or delivery of controlled substances.

Police say more arrests are pending.

LPD credits those who called the Crime Stoppers tip line to report the drug sales.

Authorities encourage the community to contact the police department at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS if they see any suspicious or illegal activity going on in their neighborhood.