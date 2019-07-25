Over 400 applicants take Laredo Police entrance exam

More than 400 men and women showed up on Wednesday morning hoping to join the police force.

It was a packed house at the Sames Auto Arena as hundreds took the police entrance exam, which consists of reading, writing, vocabulary and a bit of math.

If the applicant passes the exam, the next step is the physical agility test which is made up of several exercise challenges the applicant must complete within a specific time frame.

Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says the police force looks for those who are not only quick thinking but also those who are passionate about helping others.

The department currently has over 500 officers and 15 well-deserving cadets will be able to join the force this August.

Good luck to every applicant!