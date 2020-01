Over 400 Guatemalan migrants arrived back to their country on Thursday after being deported from the United States.

The deported migrants arrived in Guatemalan Air Force flights from Brownsville and El Paso, Texas as well as one from Arizona.

In 2019, over 100,000 Guatemalans were deported from the U.S. and Mexico.

The Guatemalan government's migration agency confirms that at least 54,000 were deported from the U.S. And the rest from Mexico as of December 26th.