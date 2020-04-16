Over 60 healthcare workers positive with COVID-19

The City of Laredo has confirmed the number of healthcare workers who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to a statement sent out by LMC, the hospital has 64 positive cases, ten have recovered and have gone back to work; meanwhile, four are hospitalized and the rest are in quarantine.

Officials say it appears one of them may have come in contact with someone who was asymptomatic and then started to feel sick.

Employees who were exposed were still working closely with others on the team until they began developing symptoms.

Fortunately, none of the healthcare professionals have died from the virus.

Due to the nature of this virus, it could be contracted anywhere and people can shed the virus before they are exhibiting visible symptoms.

LMC continues to stress the importance of social distancing and the Stay Home, Work Safe Order that has been put in place.

They also encourage you to wash and sanitize your hands as well as personal belongings and try to avoid touching your face as much as possible.