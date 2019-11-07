Webb County Sheriff's Office receives over three million dollars in federal funding

Over three million dollars of federal funds will be going to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday morning, Congressman Henry Cuellar announced that through the U.S. U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Operation Stonegarden Grant Program, he was able to secure $3,800,000 worth of funding for the sheriff's office.

These funds will support the law enforcement entity by funding equipment and vehicles, paying for overtime and supporting interagency operations.

Congressman Cuellar says the money will provide much needed support for our law enforcement officers who work tirelessly to keep our border safe.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar says his office is looking forward to using the money as soon as possible.

The Operation Stonegarden program provides $90 million to enhance cooperation and coordination among local, tribal, territorial, state, and federal law enforcement agencies in a joint mission to secure the U.S. border.