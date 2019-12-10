PA man collects thousands of Christmas decorations

An eastern Pennsylvania man has a collection of Christmas decorations that may not be rivaled anywhere in the state!

Matt McCarrier could be Santa Claus because his Wilkes Barre home is transformed into a Christmas wonderland!

Matt says he isn't sure why but he's always liked the lights and decorations.

In 1993 when matt was just three years-old, his grandparents gave him a blow mold Santa face and snowman.

Ever since, he's been fascinated with them - in all shapes and sizes!!!

Currently Matt has over 1,000 Christmas decorations but he doesn't put them all on display at once.

Known as the "Christmas corner," his house has become something of a tourist attraction.

Matt also has thousands of decorations for other holidays including Easter, Valentines Day and St. Patrick's Day!