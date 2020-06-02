Parents may qualify for food financial assistance

Parents of UISD and LISD: more than likely, you qualify for a financial food benefit.

The program is called the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or PEBT for short.



It is administered through the Texas Department of Agriculture and the Texas Health and Human Services, and provides a one time food benefit for families who lost access to free or reduced-price meals due to school closures.



Those who qualify for the financial assistance are students who were receiving free or reduced meals at school.



With both districts providing free meals to their entire student body, would mean that every parent would likely qualify.

"We have the link on the website and we also shared the link on social media, so they can go and click on just the link and go and apply for the benefits, again it's 285 dollars for students for just one time," said Rocio Moore.

The financial benefit would not be in the form of cash, but instead in an EBT card that could be used at any retailer that accepts the Texas Lone Star Card.



For families who already receive funds through the SNAP program on a Lone Star Card do not need to apply. The money will automatically be added to the card.

The amount that each UISD and LISD parent could qualify for is up to $285 per child and to apply parents will receive a link from the district their child belongs to via email.

