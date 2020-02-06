PETA to protest animal testing during TAMIU Board meeting

Animal rights activists will be protesting the use of animal testing at our local university.

Later today, PETA supporters will protest during a TAMIU board meeting to call to end the school’s muscular dystrophy experiments on dogs.

According to PETA, eyewitness video shows dogs at TAMIU who were bred to develop crippling and painful forms of canine muscular dystrophy.

Under pressure from physician and PETA supporters, TAMIU stopped breeding dogs; however, they have failed to produce a cure or treatment that reverses the effects.

PETA is calling for the school board to shut down the lab and allow surviving dogs to be adopted.

That event will take place today at the TAMIU Student Center Room 231 at 2 p.m.