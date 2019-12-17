Judge OKs nearly $25 billion for PG&E fire victims, insurers

A federal bankruptcy judge has approved two Pacific Gas & Electric settlements totaling $24.5 billion to help pay for the losses suffered by homeowners, businesses and insurers in a series of catastrophic Northern California wildfires.

Those fires led the company into a financial morass and Tuesday’s decision bolsters PG&E’s chances of following its preferred path for getting out of bankruptcy by a June 30 deadline.

Even so, the utility still must sway California Gov. Gavin Newsom from his recent recent conclusion that PG&E’s plan doesn’t comply with state law to prevent the settlements from unraveling.

