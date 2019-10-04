PILLAR receives grant to combat alcohol abuse

A local organization that focuses on helping the community maintain mental and physical health is getting some resources to continue with their mission.

Earlier today, during a check presentation, a total of $1.5 million was awarded to PILLAR, a nonprofit organization that will use the funds to help adolescents and young adults struggling with alcohol abuse. The funds are a grant from SAMSHA.

A counselor at PILLAR says anyone needing help could receive free counseling in order to fight any addiction.

"Mental health, it could be depression, it could be anxiety, so we can try to tackle that first," Elizabeth Guzman, a counselor at PILLAR said. "They can come over and we can set up an appointment with them, refer them. Usually they can receive counseling, it just depends and we can have family counseling for them to support them too."

If you would like to know more about the services that are available at PILLAR, you can contact them at 723-7457 or visit their location on 1403 north Seymour Avenue.