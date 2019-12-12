PILLAR asking for community's help to write jingle

If you have a knack for writing catchy tunes, a local organization is need of your help.

Non-profit organization PILLAR, whose mission is to provide resources for those with mental or substance abuse issues, is asking for some assistance.

They're looking for a song and hope someone from the community can write them one.

PILLAR case manager Jacqlyn Calderon says it's something they'll play whenever they're out at community events.

"We are asking the song message to be kind of played around anti-bullying messages, as well as anti-suicide."

For more information on rules and regulations, they encourage you to visit their Facebook page or website, PILLARstrong.org, or you can give them a ring at 723-7457.