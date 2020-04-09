PILLAR now accepting Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield

The outbreak of coronavirus is showing elevated levels of fear and anxiety in people.



Stress and fear that's not only registering at the national level, but here at home as well.

According to officials at PILLAR, a local non-profit organization that provides a multitude of mental health services, they've been taking many calls from people trying to cope with COVID-19 uncertainty which can lead to high levels of anxiousness.



This of course can lead to a domino affect with many other consequences, so addressing the issue at the onset is critical. Which is why an announcement made on Thursday that PILLAR can now provide behavioral health access to even more people in our community couldn't have come at a better time.

"So something we're putting on the table that we didn't have before is we're now accepting people with Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield to be able to come in and access care," said Manuel Sanchez, founder and CEO of PILLAR. "And the way we're rendering services to keep people safe is we're doing it through interface or through a telephone so people don't actually have to come in to the office."

Along with Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield, officials with PILLAR say additional commercial insurances will be coming on board soon.



For now, they want the community to know they are considered an essential business, so they continue providing services to get people through these trying times.