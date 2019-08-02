PONY World Series is back!

Dozens of baseball teams from around the world arrived in Laredo Thursday afternoon.

Laredo PONY and PONY National will once again play host to the PONY 2019 Palomino World Series featuring teams and coaches from Europe, The Pacific Rim, The Caribbean, Mexico, and the four zones of the US.

.

In addition, PONY Bronco teams from around the globe and the US will make their Laredo debut this weekend at their World Series event to be held here in the Gateway City.

Laredo is hosting this year's PONY Palomino World Series for 18 and under at Uni-Trade, home of the Dos Laredos Tecolotes of the Mexican Baseball League.

2019 is the second year the PONY Palomino League Baseball World Series comes to Texas.

Laredo is the first city in Texas to host the 18-year-old and under baseball classic after a very long run in Santa Clara, California.

The opening ceremonies will be held at Friday at 6:00 PM at Unitrade Stadium, followed by Laredo's own All Star Team versus Paderborn, Germany at 8:00PM.

2018 was the first year Laredo hosted the Palomino 18 under the Pony World Series