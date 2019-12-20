Rest stop available for travelers' final checkups

An annual event welcoming paisanos for the past two decades has set up shop Friday.

It's a Laredo tradition, but with the influx of drivers coming into Laredo this could affect your morning commute tomorrow morning.

U.S. officials know how to make the travel commute as easy as possible.

However, you might need to pack your patience because federal officials will be keeping an eye on what you can bring into the country.

“The idea of the rest stop is so people can stop, this is families that have been driving for hours and hours some from Canada,” said Aileen Ramos, director of the Laredo Conventions and Visitors Bureau.



That's over 1,800 miles on the road, where over 2,000 people are expected to stop for a refresher, or final checkups before crossing over.

“So this week we already saw just on Tuesday, 1,200 vehicles go through, going south.”



The Laredo Convention and Visitors Buereau like to set up shop as close to Christmas as possible. It allows them to help a higher number of paisano travelers.

“We try to do it as close as possible but sometimes the calendar doesn’t work, sometimes Christmas is like on a Thursday or a Friday, and this time we're lucky that it’s on a Tuesday. Christmas Eve is on a Tuesday, so we get more people.”

If you plan to come back into the U.S., check what the USDA provisions are, specifically tomatoes and chiles.

“Something called the tomato brown rudos virus that effects the tomatoes and fresh chiles, so in order to prevent that virus from entering the United States and harming American agriculture, we're prohibiting the entry of tomatoes and fresh chiles,” said Rick Pauza of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The peak times that the Mile Marker 13 paisano rest stop will undergo late tonight at 11 p.m. going through into the morning at 11 a.m. and then again Saturday 6 p.m. to midnight outside the city limits.

Saturday morning within the city there will be very early high traffic, by about 8:30 is when it should be back to normal.

Those curious about the paisano rest stop can call the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

They will be operating 48 hours straight through to Sunday noon.