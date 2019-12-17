Paisano travel season kicks off in Gateway City

In the last 24 hours, hundreds of paisanos from all across the country have made it to Laredo.

A large group of travelers were gearing up on Monday afternoon at the Walmart on San Bernardo.

Paisano season has officially kicked off in the Gateway City and every year it gets bigger.

These travelers known as paisano are coming from all over the country, some all the way from Chicago, New Jersey , Georgia and California.

They all have one goal-- to make it safely into Mexico for the holiday season.

For the last 10 years, the group Migrantes unidos en Caravana arrange these meet ups.

The paisanos pre-register so the organizers knows how many cars to expect and keep track of them on the road.

The group will inform city officials in Laredo, Nuevo Laredo and all along Mexico about the number of travelers driving through.

The organizer says the caravan group began because of the crime in Mexico and the fear travelers had to drive alone.