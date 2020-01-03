Paisanos head back into U.S. after recent violence

U.S Customs and Border Protection officials are working around the clock to get traffic moving of paisanos coming back into the United States in the midst of the violence in Nuevo Laredo.

Officials say locals can use the designated lanes to cross into the country.

However, many of the families returning back were in Mexico spending the holidays with their loved ones.

The nearly week long shootings did have some paisanos thinking twice about crossing into the country using one of the Laredo ports of entry.

"I was afraid, we actually thought about crossing through Piedras Negras," said Roberto Valdrez-Dominguez, a paisano. "But we decided to cross through Laredo. Honestly, we were a bit afraid. When we crossed into Mexico the first time, we used the Piedras Negras port of entry, because here in Nuevo Laredo we've had family members that have been robbed."

Bridge officials believe they will be processing more than 12,000 people starting Friday and over the weekend.