Paisanos make their way back home

Commuters in Nuevo Laredo are beginning to see the U.S. travelers who just days ago took the same route in order to visit their loved ones in Mexico.

This time though they are heading back to our country.

Most of these are part of the hundreds of thousands of families that crossed through our bridges as late as last week. Some, still have hours of road ahead of them as they make their way back home.

"I've seen longer wait times. It's not that bad this time."

Patiently waiting at the international bridge line in Nuevo Laredo, we find Fernando, a paisano who says he'd like to ring in the New Year back home in the U.S.

"Just Christmas. The road was fine. Now it's time to celebrate the New Year with other relatives."

Like Fernando, another paisano Estaban shares the same plan.

"It was good being with the family. Now we head back to spend New Year’s in the U.S.”

He says he's used to waiting hours to cross back.

"As long as the line moves, we're good. There's been other years when it didn't move at all."

Once on the U.S. side, a paisano we'll call Alejandra makes a pit stop in our city and says the wait was a bit of a break on his way back home.

"It's not that long because we are excited to see the family, but yeah 25 hours is pretty long."

Alejandro, his wife and two children, are heading back home to Iowa, after spending three weeks with his parents in Zacatecas. He lists things he loves about Mexico.

"Everything. The family, friends, the food. Everything."

He says although the trek is long, the reward is well worth the sacrifice.

"It's important to go see our parents and loved ones. When we won't have them is when we are going to want to see them."

The annual Welcome Paisano 3 day program continues to be possible thanks to the collaboration of several Mexican state agencies, and Texas DPS with the City of Laredo.

What other factors play a role in the long bridge lines these days?

Also during this time, Mexican nationals are applying for permits at Bridge #2 in order to spend New Year’s in the U.S.

The City of Laredo estimates every year about 200,000 paisano vehicles cross the border just one week before Christmas.