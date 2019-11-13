Panhandlers at traffic lights continue to be a safety issue

This has probably happened to you at some point: you're at a red light, and someone comes up to your car to wash your windshield, or perhaps ask you for money.

Well, that scenario was up for discussion at a meeting regarding traffic safety.

They're called panhandlers, and they include firefighters, charitable organizations, or even kids. Regardless of who they are, they were all included in the discussion, with safety being the priority.

Danny Magee, traffic director for the City, alluded to the fact that the city will continue growing, and these problems will only get worse if not addressed now.

Slight improvements could come in the form of having a cut-off age for panhandlers, or wearing a hazard vest, or just make certain changes for certain parts of the city.

He now has some homework to do, but he'll come back in the next meeting and present finer details about how other cities have shown proven value organizing street movement.

“We have a lot of congestion in some parts of the city, intersections, just sometimes just by the fact of trying to give money to someone or their washing your windshield for you, if that delays somebody flow behind you then sometimes that makes people a little more aggressive,” said Magee. “We want to avoid situations like that. We want to make the traffic go as smooth as possible, so that people get to their destination a little bit happier I guess, not in an aggressive mood.”

This is part of the Vision Zero mindset and goal the City has of no traffic related fatalities.

One minor note, don’t block the box, that's an initiative Austin has had for a few years now.

This is effort to clear the intersection so cars can proceed when they have a green light, not waiting for the intersection to clear when they have the go-ahead.

According to TexDot, there were 35 deaths attributed to crashes in Webb County last year, nine alcohol related.

The number of fatalities from crashes alone are at seven so far this year.