Coronavirus scare causes residents to rush to stores

After several rumors surfaced regarding the possibility of a coronavirus case in Laredo, many residents have rushed to our local stores to stock up on supplies.

Video taken from the Sam's Club in Laredo shows a line of people all the way to the back of the store.

Also at H-E-B, essential items are flying off the shelves.

We reached out to Doctor's Hospital and asked if there were any local cases in which they replied they are in the process of testing two people.

These samples are being sent to labs outside of Laredo for testing.

To date there are no cases that been confirmed positive for the disease only precautionary testing with people who have shown corona-like symptoms.