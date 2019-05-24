Tickets on sale for annual Parade of Homes

The Laredo Builders Association is inviting the community to a Parade of Homes.

Every year organizers get together to showcase some of the most beautiful and up to date homes in the City of Laredo.

A total of ten houses of different sizes will be showcased for potential homeowners.

Attendees will get a chance to take a look at the homes and ask questions about the home buying process.

Organizers say right now is a good time to buy because mortgage rates are still fairly low.

The event will get underway on Friday, June 21st and will last until Sunday, June 23rd.

Presale tickets are already on sale for $5.

For more information, you can call 722-5553.