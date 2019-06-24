Parade of Homes deemed a success

An annual three-day event to showcase beautiful home designs and creative floor plans in Laredo has come to an end.

Organized by the Laredo Builders Association, the 2019 Parade of Homes has come and gone.

A total of 10 homes were featured this year, some of the neighborhoods included Concord Hills, Alexander Estates and even Villas San Augustine.

Attendees had a chance to take part in a raffle and win several prizes based off of how many homes they visited.

One of the top prizes was a trip for two to Las Vegas.