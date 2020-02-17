Parade preparation is year-round for Washington's Birthday Celebration

Preparation for the annual Washington's Birthday Celebration happens year round, and every year the biggest events remain the parades.

The IBC Youth Parade Under the Stars on Thursday is expected to draw 70,000 spectators, while the Anheuser-Busch Parade on Saturday could draw up to 100,000 people from all over the country and Mexico.

A highlight of any parade is the many colorful floats you see coming down the street. KGNS gives you an inside look at one location that houses up to 20 of the floats you'll be seeing.

"We have the Abrazo float, we have George and Martha's float right behind us," said Nino Cardenas, WBCA Public Relations and Marketing Manager. "And the other floats we have available usually will be used either by a local company, one of our sponsors; debutantes for the society of Martha Washington for the regular part they do, and they come and reserve the floats and this is where we house them all. Every year we have them here and every year they do maintenance, they change however the theme is going to be, it's yearly work."

Parades have been a part of the WBCA celebration since 1898. The theme for 2020's parade is "Tradition Glows."