Parent demands stricter punishment for child's bully

A woman demands stricter consequences for the child who allegedly attacked her son at school.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, says her 10-year-old was punched at Veterans Memorial Elementary on Thursday of last week.

She has reportedly met with officials with the school, a counselor, a police officer with the UISD Police Department, and a coach.

We're told a video exists of the incident between the two 10-year-olds, but no one can agree as to what is depicted.

The offending student is said to have seen consequences. However, she says it's not enough.

We asked what the legal standard is for that to happen to someone so young.

KGNS reached out to the district about the situation, and they said they can't specify to the details on the incident, but they assure parents measures are taken when dealing with children in these kinds of situations.

A spokesperson for UISD says they followed their protocols and procedures with regards to presenting the information to the County Attorney's Office.

They tell us students were disciplined and parents were contacted according to the student code of conduct.