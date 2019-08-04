Parents accused of dumping daughter's body in acid get court date

The trial date is nigh for the couple accused of placing their daughter’s remains in a bucket of acid.

A court hearing was set on Friday for both Gerardo Zavala-Loredo and Monica Dominguez.

Both were arrested back in February after they allegedly put the remains of three-year-old Rebecka Zavala into a bucket of acid.

According to the arrest affidavit, Monica told a friend that Rebecka had drowned in the bathtub.

It’s been nearly five months since the tragic event and attorneys for both have been preparing for trial.

Both of them have been charged with fabricating or tampering with physical evidence, a human corpse. as well as abuse of a corpse without legal authority, and abandoning or endangering a child by criminal negligence.

Their next court date is set for September 20th.