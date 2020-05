Parents of a local school hosted a parade to honor and celebrate their children's teacher.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, 5th grade teacher at Trautmann Elementary Mrs. Villastrigo was surprised at her home by a special parade.



Just like many 5th grade teachers in the city as well as the country, she won't be seeing her students anymore.



Her students wanted to give thanks to all that she has done throughout the school year by surprising her with a parade.