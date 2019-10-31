Parents concerned about swim practice in cooler temperature

Parents of United ISD swim team students are sharing their concern over sports practices taking place during the drop in temperatures.

One of the parents called the KGNS newsroom to inform us that swimmers have had to practice outdoors, despite the cool temperatures our community is seeing.

They tell us that practices are mandatory and that students are afraid to miss because they might face repercussions.

The reason for practices being outdoors is because the indoor practice pool that all UISD swim teams use has been out of commission due to some important repairs the district has been working on.

We reached out to United ISD and they told us they are taking the parents’ concerns very seriously, and have already asked coaches to use better judgment and move practices to the afternoon.

Because of the cold temperatures Thursday, practices were cancelled.

The district is hoping to get the indoor pool back in operation by next week.