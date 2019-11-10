Parents get schooled during annual UISD summit

Parents looking to get more involved in their child’s academics got up bright and early Saturday morning to take part in an annual seminar.

UISD held its annual Parent Learning Summit at United High School Saturday where students took part in several activities that revolved around academic opportunities, college education, and even career options.

Raul Mateo Magdaleno served as this year's guest speaker. He is internationally known as a community servant leader, and a professional empowerment speaker.

Magdaleno's speech touched on the importance of never giving up on the pursuit of education.

Rebecca Coss Morales with UISD says the purpose of the event is to educator parents on how they can help their children be successful.

The parents also took part in competitions, one of those being table decorating.

The campus will have a leadership meeting on December sixth.