Parents honor Zapata seniors through encouraging banners

Parents of Zapata seniors are honoring the students by posting banners on the highway.

Due to the uncertainty we are living in these days, on wether or not students will go back to school to finish the school year, Zapata parents decided to do something special.



You can see these banners along Highway 83 when drive into Zapata.



One banner has a unique message which reads in part: "You were born when the world was grieving over 9/11 and you are graduating as the world grieves a pandemic."



It finishes with an encouraging message about their future and how the community can't wait to see how they will overcome all of this.



Currently there are 235 Zapata High School seniors this school year.