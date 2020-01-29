Park vandalism and fire possibly tied to online threat

The recent fires and vandalism that happened at North Central Park could be tied to a threat on social media.

It started on Monday when the fire department was called out to a brush fire at the park.

Then Tuesday, several acts of vandalism were found in other sections of the park. Some of the damage included broken trees and broken bathroom mirrors.

Police are now investigating a possible tie to a threat found on social media related to the completion of the skate park at North Central.

"It became aware of us yesterday that through a threat through Facebook's posting that all these fires, vandalism and everything will continue if we do not open the skate park," said J.J. Gomez, director of the Parks and Recreation Department. "It's not that we don't want to open the skate park, we want to open the skate park for everyone to enjoy, but like anything else, there's warranty, the company has not finished, we want to beautify the park."

Police presence has increased at North Central Park including bike patrols and a police tower in the south end.

Laredo police are investigating the threats on social media.