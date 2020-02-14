Parking enforcement crack down in east Laredo

If you live in east Laredo, the City's parking enforcement initiative is coming your way.

Starting next Tuesday in the Villa Del Sol, Cheyenne, and Three Points neighborhoods, City ordinances related to parking violations will be enforced.

The enforcement is part of the City's commitment to Vision Zero, a multi-national road traffic safety project aimed at reducing traffic deaths and accidents.

To avoid receiving a ticket, residents are asked to park their cars correctly per City ordinances prior to next week's enforcement in the area.