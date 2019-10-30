Parks Department hosting Halloween Festival at Hillside Rec Center

Halloween isn’t until Thursday; however, the City of Laredo is giving kids and family members some early treats.

On Wednesday afternoon, the City of Laredo Parks & Recreation Department will be hosting a Halloween Festival at the Hillside Recreation Center.

The event will include all of the favorite parts of Halloween from haunted houses and pumpkins to costume contests and food.

The festivities will get underway from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the 320 block of Wyoming Street.

For more information, you can call 956-795-3045.