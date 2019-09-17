Parks and Leisure Department hosting concert in the park

The City of Laredo Parks and Leisure Department is inviting the community to enjoy some free activities and good tunes at a local park.

With the summer season coming to an end and the official start of fall right around the corner, the city parks department is looking to offer an opportunity to have fun in the sun.

This Saturday, park officials will be hosting a family fun event at El Progreso Park, also known as the Bartlett Park.

Parkgoers can take part in fun activities such as archery, kayaking, paddle boating, and music.

The event will take place Saturday, September 21st from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The parks department will also be hosting another event the following Saturday at North Central Park.

The concert in the park event will take place at North Central Park on September 28th at 7 p.m.

Once again these events are free and open to the public.