Parks and Leisure Department inviting residents to Halloween events

The City of Laredo is inviting the community to some spooky events just in time for Halloween!

With Halloween almost a week away, the City Parks and Leisure Department is hosting a whole slew of the events to get kids started on the tricks and the treats.

The festivities will kick off on Thursday evening at the El Eden Recreation Center.

Councilmember Rudy Gonzalez Jr is inviting thrill seekers to a haunted house located at 4735 Lomba Vista from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The entrance is free and open to those looking to get spooked!

That's not all that is going on, the Max Mandel Golf Course is hosting several different activities this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

These are just a couple of events that are going on throughout the week leading up to Halloween.

