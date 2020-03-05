Parks and Leisure Department kicking off spring with free activities

Now that winter is over, many will be celebrating spring with outdoor activities!

The City of Laredo Parks and Leisure Department is looking to give the community an opportunity to enjoy the spring-like temperatures by hosting a slew of events.

One of the events is a family outing over at Bartlett Park

Kids and family members of all ages will be able to take part in bike rides, paddleboat rides, and archery lessons.

The event will take place on March 7th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6002 Thomas Avenue.

For more information, you can call 956-729-4600.

The City is also inviting our elder community to take part in its first Senior Games event.

It’s going to be a week full of athletic challenges that include basketball, volleyball, softball, and tennis.

It’s a great event where our elders can get active and have their chance to compete for the gold.

Also with Spring Break, right around the corner, everyone is getting ready for the annual Kite Festival which takes place every year at North Central Park.

That event will take place on Wednesday, March 18th from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Best of all, these events are free and open to the public.